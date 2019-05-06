At the End of March 2019, the Money in Circulation in Bulgaria Reached BGN 16 855.9 Million

At the end of March 2019, the money in circulation reached BGN 16 855.9 million, rising by 10.55 per cent or by BGN 1608.5 million on an annual basis, the Bulgarian National Bank reports.

At the end of the first quarter, the share of banknotes in the structure of currency in circulation was 97.43 per cent. The average banknote in circulation is BGN 36.41, an increase of BGN 0.96 compared to the end of 2018. For one year its value has risen by 1.47 leva, or by 4.20 per cent, as a result of the higher rates of an increase in the monetary circulation of the number of banknotes of BGN 50 and BGN 100 compared to the other denominations and the replacement of the two-leva banknote with a coin.

The average value of the circulation coin in circulation at the end of March 2019 remained at the level of BGN 0.17 as it was at the end of 2018. For one-year period its value increased by 0.01 leva, reported the Central Bank.

The share of commemorative coins in the total value of money in circulation is 0.05 per cent and remains unchanged compared to the end of 2018.

In the first quarter of the year, the BNB launched a silver commemorative coin "Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture" with a nominal value of BGN 10. The BNB envisages to issue three more silver commemorative coins during the year.



At the end of March 2019, there were 450.9 million banknotes in circulation, which were 25.7 million or 5.39 percent less compared to the end of 2018. In the same period, their total value decreased by 2.83 percent (BGN 478.2 million), reaching BGN 16 423.4 million as at 31 March,

The largest share of 28.73 per cent in the total number of banknotes in circulation at the end of the first quarter of 2019 is the banknote with a nominal value of BGN 20, and as of March 31 there are 129.5 million banknotes with this nominal value. The smallest share (4.55 per cent) is the number of two-leva banknotes in circulation.

For a one-year period (March 2018 - March 2019) banknotes in circulation increased by 25.6 million (6.02 per cent) by number and by 1555.9 million leva (10.47 per cent) in value.

By the end of March there were 2465.7 million circulation coins, which were 26.2 million or 1.07% more than their end-2018. In the same period, their total value increased by 8.6 million , or by 2.06 per cent, reaching BGN 424.7 million at the end of March. The long-term trend towards a steady increase on a year-on-year basis of the number of circulation coins in circulation by all denominations, the BNB points out.

The largest share (29.41 per cent) of the total number of circulation coins in circulation at the end of the first quarter of 2019 has coins of one penny, as of 31 March in circulation 725.2 million coins with this denomination. The smallest share (2.12 per cent) is the number of coins with a nominal value of 2 levs.

In the first quarter, a total of 293 counterfeit Bulgarian banknotes circulated in the money circulation were detained in the National Center for Analysis of the BNB - the largest share of those with a nominal value of BGN 20 (52.22 per cent). A total of 83 counterfeit Bulgarian coins were registered and detained for the same period. In the BNB, 1254 euro were arrested illegally (out of which 154 circulated in circulation); 297 US dollars (of which 197 were in circulation) and 67 banknotes of other foreign currencies.