Grigor Dimitrov Starts in Madrid in the Hope of Reaching a Match with Djokovic

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov starts his participation in the Masters Series tournament in Madrid. He is out today against American Taylor Fritz in the first round.

The duel will start no earlier than 17.00 and will be on the second court in "Kaha mahika" - "Arancha Sanchez".

This is the first match between Dimitrov and Fritz. The Bulgarian is the 46th in the world and his 21-year-old rival has 11 places down. The American has successfully passed the qualifications in the race after successes against Nicholas Kun and Marius Copil.

With success Dimitrov will play in the second round against world rank leader Novak Djokovic.

The participation of the Bulgarian in Madrid started on Sunday, but in a match of couples. Together with his Russian partner, Karen Khachanov, eliminated the 4th place Juan Sebastian Kabal and Robert Farra after 6: 2, 7: 5 in 81 minutes.