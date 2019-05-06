41 People Died after a Plane Crash in Moscow

A total of 41 people, including at least two children and one crew member, died on Sunday after an airplane of Aeroflot made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport and burst into flames, news agencies reported.



Footage from the incident shows how the Sukhoi Superjet 100 airplane explodes in flames and continues to run along the track before stopping and passengers going through emergency exits.

According to the investigators, the tank has caught on fire during landing. Of 78 people on board, including crew members, have survived just 37 people, the Russian Investigation Committee said in a statement. The wounded are hospitalized.



"Aeroflot" reported that flight SU1492 from Moscow to Murmansk was forced to return to the airport for "technical reasons". An investigation into the incident has begun and the company has triggered a crisis headquarters.



Russian investigation committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said clear results on the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident would be presented after a thorough data-based investigation.

President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev voiced their condolences and ordered a full investigation into the accident.



According to local media, the pilot of the airplane has sent at least one after-departure assistance alert. According to other information, the plane was struck by lightning.

The radar tracking service showed that the plane had made two rounds of Moscow before it landed after just 30 minutes in the air. Investigators look at several versions as the cause of the incident.



Russian news agencies reported that the aircraft was manufactured in 2017 and served in April this year.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is the first new passenger plane developed since the collapse of the Soviet Union. It is used for short distances and was approved for flights in 2011. The state airline Aeroflot announced the purchase of 100 aircraft of this type at the end of 2018.



A Sukhoi Superjet crashed in Indonesia in 2012, killing all 45 people on board. The cause of the incident was a human error.



Russian officials said it is too early to talk about stopping flights of this type of aircraft.