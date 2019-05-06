There is a Cease-fire Agreement between Israel and the Palestinians

World | May 6, 2019, Monday
Palestinian officials said an agreement was reached to end the fire with Israel through Egypt, Reuters reported.

The ceasefire agreement will start on Monday at 4.30pm (1.30pm Greenwich), "an official Palestinian official told Reuters.
 
Another Palestinian official confirmed a truce agreement as well as television belonging to the Hamas movement, which runs the Gaza Strip.

