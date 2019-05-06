Pendarovski is the New President of North Macedonia

Stevo Pendarovski is the new president of the Republic of North Macedonia. He defeated the candidate of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Gordana Silyanovska-Davkova. Pendarovski was elected by the ruling party of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev Social Democratic Union (SDSM).

The State Electoral Commission (DIK) announced that Stevo Pendarovski received more than 51.75% of the votes cast in over 98 per cent of the ballots. Davkova received the support of 44.65 per cent of voters. For Pendarovski, 427,363 people voted, and for Davkova 368,679 people. 29,748 are invalid bulletins. The turnout is 46.54 per cent. The voting rights have been exercised by 825 790 citizens.

"I will be the president of all, I will support the government for all important projects, will be an ally in the interests of the citizens, I will be the president of a country from which you will not be ashamed," Stevo Pendarovski said after the results of the second round of the presidential election in which he leads with over 55,000 votes to his opponent.

"At these elections you decided to go together. This is the victory of the majority of the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia, who, despite their ethnic or political affiliation, united we are going forward. Today, citizens have won and solemnly want to announce that I will serve all faithfully, "Pendarovski said.

He thanked Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the entire government as well as the 31 political parties, which, as he said, stand behind this concept. Special thanks Pendarovski spoke to Gordana Silyanovska and Blerim River about their participation and contribution to the democratic elections.

Stevo Pendarovski has a rich political experience. He was Chief Councilor for the national security of the late President Boris Trajkovski, and then occupied the same post as Trajkovski's successor Branko Crvenkovski between 2005 and 2009. Thus Pendarovski worked for the two leading parties - initially for VMRO-DPMNE then for SDSM.

From 2008 to 2014, he worked at the American College of Economics in Skopje where he teaches international security, globalization, world politics.

In the presidential elections in 2014, the SDSM raised his candidacy as an opponent of Gjorge Ivanov. Pendarovski lost nearly 14% in the second round. While adhering to the SDSM's position, Pendarovsky does not recognize the election results at the time.

The Social Democrats have decided to re-cast him on these elections. He believes that after years of division, Macedonia now needs interparliamentary dialogue, and the president must be a voice of reason.

Pendarovski promises the head of the cabinet to reflect the multicultural character of society. "I will be the president of all citizens and first prove it in my office. The President's cabinet will have representatives from all ethnic communities, selected according to their competence and professionalism, "he said.

After a long time being the national coordinator for Macedonia's accession to NATO, Pendarovski recently said that in 2020 Skopje will now be the capital of a North Atlantic Alliance member state.