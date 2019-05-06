Pope to Refugees in Bulgaria: Your Path is Filled with Pain, but there is Always Hope

Thank you for your good will and wish you all the good of you and of your fellow countrymen you have left in your homeland. God bless you. Pray for me. "This was what Pope Francis said to the refugees and asylum seekers placed in the center in the Vrajdebna district of Sofia.

Children of refugees, who have a children's choir, performed Bulgarian songs in front of the pope, handed out gifts and hand-made cards. In the center, the Caritas Catholic charity NGO organizes a number of activities and workshops aimed at the socialization and education of refugees.

"Thank you very much for your hospitality Thank you for those so beautiful songs They are bringing joy in your journey It's not always easy because it's painful You have to leave your home and look for another. But always remember the world is filled with emigrants, with people looking for a new place to live, and their way is a cross, "said Pope Francis.

The Pope included a visit to the center in Bulgaria at the last minute. This meeting was not present in the original program, but eventually fell into the official plan for the visit. The Bulgarian National Television, which officially broadcast the live visit, also handed over footage of the Vrazhdebna meeting.

The Pope, who is also the pope of the peoples of the marginal communities, has often paid attention to refugees and migrants. He has traditionally focused on the fate of refugees, calling for them to be accepted, integrated, to reach out to them. Calls for bridges to be built so that people do not become prisoners on their own walls. Such a message he made yesterday from Sofia.

The Pope also often criticizes hate-hungering politicians against migrants. Expresses his gratitude to the organizations that rescue and care for migrants, and condemns the "hypocrisy of those who close their eyes to the poor in the world looking for security and dignity."

Currently there are not many refugee status candidates in the Vrazhdebna, but all refugee and migrant centers in the country are filled under 7 percent of their capacity.

After the meeting, the pope went to the town of Rakovski, where there will be a liturgy with the first communion for about 250 Bulgarian children this afternoon.