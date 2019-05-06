Code Yellow for Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms for 11 Bulgarian Regions
A yellow code warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for 11 regions across the country, according to the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning is in place for the regions of Pernik, Sofia city and Sofia region, Vratsa, Lovech, Pleven, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Targovishte. Significant rainfall is expected with quantities of up to 25 - 30 l/sq.m.
