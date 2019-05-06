Code Yellow for Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms for 11 Bulgarian Regions

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 6, 2019, Monday // 09:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms for 11 Bulgarian Regions

A yellow code warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for 11 regions across the country, according to the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning is in place for the regions of Pernik, Sofia city and Sofia region, Vratsa, Lovech, Pleven, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Targovishte. Significant rainfall is expected with quantities of up to 25 - 30 l/sq.m.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria