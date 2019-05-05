More Bulgarians Choose Romania as a Tourist Destination

Increased interest of Bulgarians in new tourist destinations in Romania is reported by Russe agencies. More and more tourists not only from Russe but also from other parts of the country visit our northern neighbour.

According to tourist agencies in Russe, interest in standard routes such as Sinaia and Brasov is diminishing at the expense of more unknown places.

Rousse have the privilege to be 60 km from Bucharest, considered one of the most green cities in Europe. So they often visit it.



Obligatory stop for a photo in front of the Palace of Parliament. Do not miss the Athenaeum concert hall and the village museum. They are also attracted by the architecture of the old town.

Bojin Angelov: "One of the things that motivates me to go is that there are many places related to the history of Bulgaria, for example, where Asparuh settled in Tulcea."



Lili Gancheva - "Euroregion Danubius" Association: We rediscover Romania, the Bulgarians like to go to Bucharest, the patriarchy preserves the relics of St. Dimitar Basarbovski.



Only on Easter holidays the agencies in Russe organized excursions for hundreds of Bulgarians to our northern neighbour.