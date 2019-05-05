Bulgarian President Radev Welcomed the Pope

The holy father was welcomed by the head of state and politicians, reported NOVA TV.





President Rumen Radev welcomed Pope Francis in front of the building of the presidency. This is the first stop of the Holy Father in Sofia.

The head of state thanked the head of the Catholic Church for having accepted the invitation to visit Bulgaria.

After a brief conversation with Radev, the Pope met with politicians and representatives of the diplomatic corps at Atanas Burov Square. There the President gave a welcome speech.

,,I am glad to be in Bulgaria - a meeting place for many cultures and civilizations, a bridge between Eastern and Southern Europe, an open door to the Middle East..Your country has always distinguished itself as a bridge between East and West, capable of favoring encounter between the different cultures, ethnic groups, civilizations and religions that for centuries have lived here in peace''

“Blessed be Saints Cyril and Methodius, co-patrons of Europe! By their prayers, their genius and their joint apostolic efforts, they serve as an example for us and they continue to be, more than a millennium later, an inspiration for fruitful dialogue, harmony and fraternal encounter between Churches, States and peoples,” he said, praying that their “radiant example raise up many followers in our own day and open up new paths of peace and concord!”

Pope Francis closed his speech praying that Bulgaria, situated between the Danube River and the Black Sea and “rendered fruitful by the humble labor of so many generations, open to cultural and commercial exchanges, integrated in the European Union, and with solid links to Russia and Turkey,” will be able to offer “a future of hope” to all of its citizens, reported cruxnow.com