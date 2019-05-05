Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov: I Like the Pope, I Learn a lot from our Conversations

The first meeting of Pope Francis on Bulgarian land was with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.



"The pope has encouraged what we are doing with bridges and highways, and by splitting it said that highways and bridges are connecting and defining peace." He congratulated me on what we have done during our presidency for the Western Balkans, "Borisov said after the meeting.

"Extremely symbolic not by accident after these three days in our country he will go to Macedonia," the Prime Minister stressed.



"I thanked him for the fact that each year a Bulgarian delegation, including a bishop of our synod, is in the Vatican on 24 May, and this is going to continue." They are extremely respectful of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, " . He heard about Bulgaria for the first time when his grandmother gave him yogurt, that is why we gave him this particular gift - a yogurt bowl, soaked in our state institute, "Borisov told journalists.

"I am a believer, the Bulgarian is a believing person, and I am glad and thank all Bulgarians for understanding and for this opportunity to welcome one of the symbols of the belief in the modern world - His Holiness Pope Francis I believed he would accept the invitation to visit Bulgaria , I believe that our country will leave a memory of good people, tolerant and peaceful, "said Boyko Borisov.

Boyko Borisov also said that he liked the pope very much and always learned a lot with his conversations with him.