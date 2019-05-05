Bulgaria is Second in the EU by Number of Municipalities to Launch Free Wi-Fi

I want to congratulate the city of Ruse because it is an innovator again. Ruse fought on the first invitation not only to the first invited but also the first accepted for the WiFi4EU initiative. At present, Bulgaria as a number of municipalities to launch free internet is the second in Europe. We have to get used to the fact that thanks to our entrepreneurship and spirit we will continue to be at the top of the table in the EU, "said Mariya Gabriel, who is the Bulgarian commissioner for the digital economy and the digital society in the current composition of the European Commission.

This was the official opening of the first phase of the WiFi4EU project. The event took place before the inscription "Ruse" next to the symbol of the city - the Monument of Freedom, in the square "Svoboda". It was honored by the MPs from GERB - Rousse Plamen Nunev, Svetlana Angelova, Andrey Raykov, - Regional Governor Valentin Kolev, dozens of Russians.

Mariya Gabriel wished the project to give visibility to the incredible cultural wealth Ruse has to show. She said the project has the great potential to become a success story. "Let's continue to work for Ruse and Europe," the EU commissioner concluded.

"This free and wireless internet gives Ruse the opportunity to be in direct contact with the other European municipalities and to be more visible, this is a great acquisition for the citizens of Ruse, especially for the young people, thus promoting tourism, noted the mayor of the Municipality of Ruse Plamen Stoilov in the presence of his deputy Strahil Karapchanski.

A demonstration of the quality and speed of the connection was made. Free internet at Batenberg Square, Largo in front of the Opera House, the Youth Park (in the Vazza area) and the quay after the completion of its renovation with European funds. So Municipality

Ruse successfully implemented the WiFi4EU initiative. With a voucher of EUR 15 000, thanks to the Bulgarian commissioner, it has provided a new public wireless network for the provision of free Wi-Fi access in public or indoor public places, which have already changed their appearance thanks to the implemented projects with European funds.

Ruse is the area with the largest number of municipalities in the North Central region that have won a voucher for free wireless internet. There will be networks in 75% of municipalities due to the initiative of the local authorities, which realizes the prospects for the development of the digital society even in the smallest settlements of the region.