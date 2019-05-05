Over 1000 Military and 58 War Machines at the Parade on 6 May in Sofia

Traditionally, the Day of Bravery and the celebration of the Bulgarian Army - May 6 will be celebrated with a military parade in Sofia. It will begin at 10:00 on Knyaz Alexander I Square, with over 1,000 troops from the Armed Forces, 48 ​​Chain and Wheelers of the Land Forces and Air Force Collisions and 10 Helicopters, and the plane from the composition of our military aviation.There will be retro equipment from the Second World War provided by collectors from the country.For the first time on the holiday day residents and guests of the capital will be able to view samples of military equipment of the Land Forces of the static a show on Knyaz Alexander I Street, and who is interested in the service in the ranks of the Bulgarian Army will be able to get information at the stand of the Central Military District - part of the national campaign "Be a soldier".

The military parade will be commanded by the deputy commander of the Joint Forces Command, Major General Ivan Lalov. The parade will include the Guards Representative Brass Band with the Wind Orchestras of the Armed Forces; a flagship platoon of the National Guards Section with flags and 10 representative blocks with the battle flags of: "Georgi Stoykov Rakovski" Military Academy, the National Guard Section, the National Military University "Vassil Levski", the 61st Stryam Mechanized Brigade and the 101st Alpine Regiment - Smolyan from the composition of the Land Forces, the Air Force, the Navy, the 68 Special Brigade, the Mobile Communication and Information System of the Joint Forces Command and the Military Police Service.

During the performance of the national anthem during the parade, 20 artillery salutes will be executed.

At 12:00, in front of the building of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria will be held a solemn change of the honorary Guards Guard.

The celebration of the Bulgarian Army's Day of Courage and Celebration will start on May 6 at 9:00 am with a solemn flood of battle flags and banners before the monument of the Unknown Soldier. He will be served by His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Neofit. Representative formations of the National Guards Section and Flagship Squad with the Samaritan Flag, the Stand of the First Horse Regiment, the 30th Infantry Regiment of Sheynov, the 23rd Infantry Ship Shipyard, the 15th Infantry Regiment, the 13th Infantry Rilski regiment, the flag of the 6th Infantry Regiment of Tarnovo and the flag of the 25th Infantry Regiment of Dragoman.

The celebrations will include the President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Rumen Radev, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov, the Chief of Defense General Andrei Bocev, senior officers from the Bulgarian Army. Representatives of the state leadership, the Diplomatic Corps, the military-patriotic alliances are invited to attend. Official guests of the celebrations dedicated to the Bulgarian Army's Day of Courage and Celebration will also be Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Northern Macedonia Bekim Maxouti and the Director General of the Army of the Republic of Northern Macedonia Major General Zoran Mileski.

The day of bravery and a celebration of the Bulgarian Army will be celebrated in all the garrisons in the country.