Yellow Code for Strong Wind has been Announced in 17 Areas in Bulgaria for Today

A yellow code for strong winds has been announced in 17 regions of the country for May 5, according to the NIMH website.

The warning of a strong wind is in force for Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven, Yambol, Burgas, Targovishte, Rousse, Razgrad, Shumen, Varna, Dobrich and Silistra. In these areas a moderate and strong wind will blow with gusts reaching 20-25 m / c (70-90 km / h).



In the districts of Blagoevgrad and Dobrich there is a yellow code for rain and thunder. It is expected that there will be intense rainfall during the second day of the day, and in some places the quantities will reach 20-25 l / sq.m.