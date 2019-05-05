Yellow Code for Strong Wind has been Announced in 17 Areas in Bulgaria for Today
A yellow code for strong winds has been announced in 17 regions of the country for May 5, according to the NIMH website.
The warning of a strong wind is in force for Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven, Yambol, Burgas, Targovishte, Rousse, Razgrad, Shumen, Varna, Dobrich and Silistra. In these areas a moderate and strong wind will blow with gusts reaching 20-25 m / c (70-90 km / h).
In the districts of Blagoevgrad and Dobrich there is a yellow code for rain and thunder. It is expected that there will be intense rainfall during the second day of the day, and in some places the quantities will reach 20-25 l / sq.m.
- » 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan
- » Cold Weather in the Next Three Days in Bulgaria
- » Weak Earthquake was Recorded near Sofia
- » Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 22°C and 27°C
- » Snow in May Surprised Drivers in Smolyan Area
- » Cloudy Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 18°C and 23°C