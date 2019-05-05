PM Borisov: I am Grateful that Pope Francis Accepted to Come to Bulgaria

Pope Francis' visit is a great advertisement for Bulgaria and I am happy and grateful to accept the invitation, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said. The Premier visited the town of Rakovski, where he is preparing for the reception of His Holiness on May 6, the government information service said.

Borisov pointed out that Pope Francis' visit was important and that the whole world would follow him. This is a sign of a holy man, a beloved pope, "added the prime minister. In his words, the visit is an advertisement not only for our country but also for the Republic of Northern Macedonia, especially in view of the path that the two countries have gone through and the signed Neighborhood Treaty. For the second time the Pope visits Bulgaria, which means that democratic processes are irreversible, the Prime Minister has emphasized.



Prime Minister Borisov noted that he is working with the presidency to present our country well for the visit of His Holiness. The Prime Minister has focused on the hard work of hundreds of people who have been involved in organizing the visit for more than two months. The services, the Interior Ministry, the mayors have done a lot of work, the prime minister said.

In Rakovski, Prime Minister Borisov visited the Church "The Most Holy Heart of Jesus", where Pope Francis will serve the Mass of the First Liturgy of 250 children. Compare what was and what is now in Rakovski. I have no unfulfilled promise to Rakovsky, the Prime Minister added, pointing to the rehabilitated blocks, the parks in the city, and the state's support for the churches.



Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will first welcome Pope Francis to Bulgaria. The Prime Minister will meet His Holiness at Sofia Airport on May 5th.