PM Borisov: I am Grateful that Pope Francis Accepted to Come to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | May 5, 2019, Sunday // 10:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borisov: I am Grateful that Pope Francis Accepted to Come to Bulgaria

Pope Francis' visit is a great advertisement for Bulgaria and I am happy and grateful to accept the invitation, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said. The Premier visited the town of Rakovski, where he is preparing for the reception of His Holiness on May 6, the government information service said.

Borisov pointed out that Pope Francis' visit was important and that the whole world would follow him. This is a sign of a holy man, a beloved pope, "added the prime minister. In his words, the visit is an advertisement not only for our country but also for the Republic of Northern Macedonia, especially in view of the path that the two countries have gone through and the signed Neighborhood Treaty. For the second time the Pope visits Bulgaria, which means that democratic processes are irreversible, the Prime Minister has emphasized.
 
Prime Minister Borisov noted that he is working with the presidency to present our country well for the visit of His Holiness. The Prime Minister has focused on the hard work of hundreds of people who have been involved in organizing the visit for more than two months. The services, the Interior Ministry, the mayors have done a lot of work, the prime minister said.

In Rakovski, Prime Minister Borisov visited the Church "The Most Holy Heart of Jesus", where Pope Francis will serve the Mass of the First Liturgy of 250 children. Compare what was and what is now in Rakovski. I have no unfulfilled promise to Rakovsky, the Prime Minister added, pointing to the rehabilitated blocks, the parks in the city, and the state's support for the churches.
 
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will first welcome Pope Francis to Bulgaria. The Prime Minister will meet His Holiness at Sofia Airport on May 5th.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria