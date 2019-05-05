11 Years Later: Lenny Kravitz Again Blew Away the Bulgarian Crowd in Sofia (Video)

11 years after his first visit to Bulgaria, American rock musician Lenny Kravitz once again sang to Bulgarian audiences. His concert was in the full-fledged Arena Arena Armeec.

He performed his biggest hits as well as tracks from his 11th studio album Raise Vibration.
 
After the concert in Bulgaria, Kravitz heads to Romania to delight fans in our northern neighbor.

The musician has 11 albums and four Grammy Awards. Among his biggest hits are songs such as "Believe in me", "Fly away", "American woman", "I belong to you", "Are you gonna go my way"
 
On May 26, he will turn 55 years old.

