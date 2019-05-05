Bulgaria's Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble Got Silver Medals at Guadalajara

Bulgaria's ensemble won the silver medals at the World Challenge Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in the Spanish city of Guadalajara.

The students of Vessela Dimitrova in the composition of Simona Diankova, Stephanie Kiryakova, Madlen Radukanova, Erika Zafirova and Laura Traatts have fantastically combined with two hoops and three pairs of bats and received the highest score of 26,200 points (17,500 for difficulty and 8,700 for performance).
 
So the Bulgarians gathered a total of 49,100 points after yesterday had 22,900 for the five-ball composition, which gave them the second position. Bulgarian gymnasts are ranked for the two finals of the individual instruments.

