The Traffic in Downtown Sofia will be Blocked (Maps)

The movement in downtown Sofia will be blocked today in connection with the visit of Pope Francis to Bulgaria.



Vehicles, at the discretion of the police, will not be able to move on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd., in the section from "Rakovski" to "Levski", as well as on the intersections in the area. The movement can be stopped at Dondukov - from Levski to Nezavisimost Square, as well as on the streets crossing the boulevard. The Maria Luisa movement from Stamboliyski to Ekzarh Yosif will also be restricted, with the exception of public transport cars.

It is forbidden to stay and park the vehicles:



From 22.00 on 01.05.2019 until the end of the events on 06.05.2019 on all parking lots on Knyaz Alexander I Square.



From 22.00 on 02.05.2019 until the end of the event on 05.05.2019 on the northwest arc of "Sv. Al. Nevski "between" 11th August "Str. And" Oborishte "Street, behind the temple" St. Sofia".

It is forbidden to stay and park the vehicles:



From 08.00 on 04.05.2019 until the end of the events on 06.05.2019:



- at "Nikolay Gyaurov" Square;



- in the parking lot of the bridge in front of the National Stadium "Vasil Levski";



- at "Gen. Gurko "between" Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi "Blvd. and" Vasil Levski "Blvd .;



- for Sector D of the National Stadium "Vasil Levski".



From 12.00 on 04.05.2019 until the end of the events on 06.05.2019:



- Slavyanska Street between "G. St. Rakovski "and the square in front of the National Theater" Ivan Vazov ";



- Ivan Vazov Str. between "G. St. Rakovski "and the square in front of the National Theater" Ivan Vazov ";



- "G. Benkovski "between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd and Ivan Vazov Str.

From 22:00 on May 4th until the end of events on May 7th at:



- "Sv. Alexander Nevsky";



- Oborishte Str., between "G. St. Rakovski "and" Vasil Levski "Blvd., and to close the bazaars for artistic products;



- "11th August" Str. between "Kn. Al. Dondukov "and" Sv. Al. Nevsky ";



- 15th November Str. between "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and "Sv. Al. Nevsky ";



- Vrabcha Street between "G. St. Rakovski "and Vasil Levski Blvd .;



- "Moskovska" St. between "Vasil Levski" Blvd and the British Embassy Barrier;



- "Dunav" Str. between "Kn. Al. Dondukov "and" Sv. Alexander Nevsky";



- "Kn. Alexander Dondukov "between" Vasil Levski "Blvd. and" Nezavisimost "Square;



- Saborna Str., between "Sv. Sunday "and" Kn. Alexander I ";



- "Diakon Ignatiy" Str. between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and "Gen. Gurko ";



- Kn. Alexander I "between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and" Gen. Gurko ";



- Aksakov Street between "G. St. Rakovski "and" Diakon Ignatiy "Str.



- "Budapest" Street in front of "Arena di Serdica";



- "Paris" str. between "Kn. Al. Dondukov "and" Moskovska "Str.



From May 22 o'clock on May 5th until the end of the event on May 6th at:



- "8-ma" street, ж.к. "Vrazhdebna", from "Vladimir Vazov" Blvd to Sofia Airport;



- in the parking lot of Sofia Hotel Balkan;



- at "Kn. Boris I "between" Todor Aleksandrov "Blvd. and" Ekzarh Yosif ";



- on "Triaditsa" Str. between "Serdika" Str. and "Kn. Maria Luisa ".



- "Kn. Maria-Luisa "between" Kn. Al. Dondukov "and" Triaditsa "Str.



- "Ekzarh Yosif" Str., between " "Kn. Maria-Luisa "and" Kn. Boris I ".

It is forbidden to enter the two directions of road vehicles:



From 00.00 on 03.05.2019 until the end of the events on 06.05.2019 on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd between "G. Rakovski Square and Nezavisimost Square.



From 08.00 on 03.05.2019 until the end of the events on 05.05.2019 on Oborishte Str., Between "G. St. Rakovski "and" August 11 ".

It is forbidden to enter road vehicles in both directions, only if necessary and at the discretion of the Traffic Police department at the SDRD, as follows:



From 10:00 on 05.05.2019 until the end of the events on May 7:



- on "Kn. Al. Dondukov "between" Vasil Levski "Blvd. and" Nezavisimost "Square;



- on August 11, between "Kn. Al. Dondukov "and" Sv. Al. Nevsky ";



- on "Vrabcha" Str., between "G. St. Rakovski "and Vasil Levski Blvd .;



- on "Moskovska" St. between "Vasil Levski" Blvd and the embassy barrier;



- on "Dunav" Str. "Kn. Al. Dondukov "and" Sv. Alexander Nevsky";



- on "Paris" between "Kn. Al. Dondukov "and" Moskovska "Str.



- on "Budapest" Street in front of "Arena di Serdica";



- on Oborishte Street between "G. St. Rakovski "and Vasil Levski Blvd .;



- on "15th November" between "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and "Sv. Al. Nevsky ".



From 7.00 am until the end of the events on 05.05.2019 and from 12.00 am until the end of the events on 06.05.2019 on:



- Kn. Alexander I "between" Gen Gurko "and" Tsar Osvoboditel "Blvd;



- Aksakov Street between "G. St. Rakovski "and" Diakon Ignatiy "Str.



- "G. Benkovski "between" Ivan Vazov "Street and" Tsar Osvoboditel "Blvd .;



- Lege Street between "Saborna" Str. and "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd .;



- "Diakon Ignatiy" Str. between "Aksakov" Street and "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd.



From 12.00 on 05.05.2019 until the end of the events on 06.05.2019 on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd., between "G. St. Rakovski "and Vasil Levski Blvd.



From 12.00 am until the end of the events on 06.05.2019 by:



- "Kn. Maria-Luisa "between" Alexander Stamboliyski "Blvd. and" Ekzarh Yosif "Street, except for the cars of the public transport;



- "Todor Aleksandrov" Blvd. between "Hristo Botev" Blvd. and "Kn. Maria Luisa ";



- Kn. Boris I "between" Todor Aleksandrov "Blvd. and" Ekzarh Yosif ";



- Ekzarh Yosif Str., between "Kn. Maria-Luisa "and" Knyaz Boris I ";



- Triaditsa Str., between "Serdika" Str. and "Kn. M.-Luisa ".



From 00.00 hours on 03.05.2019 to 05.00 hours on 06.05.2019 the night bus lines will run on changed routes:



- N1 (towards "Mladost 4"): from "Todor Alexandrov" Blvd. via Nezavisimost Square, on "Knyaz Alexander Dondukov" Blvd., to the right on Vasil Levski Blvd. and on Blvd. "Tsar Osvoboditel" along the route in two ways;



Line stops are closed for the line:



- two-way crossing with codes 6435, 6436, 6455 and 6468 "Knyaz Alexander I Square";



- with code 6457 "Ul. "Paris";



- with code 6456 "Ul. September 6;



- N2 (direction "Studentski grad"): from "Todor Alexandrov" Blvd. via Nezavisimost Square, "Knyaz Alexander Dondukov" Blvd., to the right on Vassil Levski Blvd.



Line stops are closed for the line:



- two-way crossing with codes 6435, 6436, 6455 and 6468 "Knyaz Alexander I Square";



- with code 6457 "Ul. "Paris";



- with code 6456 "Ul. September 6;



- N3 (in direction of "East"): from "Todor Alexandrov" Blvd. via Nezavisimost Square, "Knyaz Alexander Dondukov" Blvd. and after the intersection with "Vasil Levski" Blvd. directly on the route to "East" "bidirectional.



Line stops are closed for the line:



- two-way crossing with codes 6435, 6436, 6455 and 6468 "Knyaz Alexander I Square";



- with code 6457 "Ul. "Paris";



- with code 6456 "Ul. September 6;



- two-way with the codes 6439 and 6440 "St. Alexander Nevski Square";



- with code 1241 "Square Levski Monument";



- with code 2012 "Ul. "Krakra";



- N4 (direction Druzhba 2): from Todor Alexandrov Blvd. via Nezavisimost Square, on "Knyaz Alexander Dondukov" Blvd., to the right on "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and to the left on the Blvd. "Yanko Sakazov" on the route in two ways.



Line stops are closed for the line:



- two-way crossing with codes 6435, 6436, 6455 and 6468 "Knyaz Alexander I Square";



- with code 6457 "Ul. "Paris";



- with code 6456 "Ul. September 6;



- two-way with codes 6439 and 6440 "St. Alexander Nevski Square".



For the routes of bus lines N1, N2, N3 and N4 there is a temporary two-way stop for passengers between the 4 lines of Knyaz Al. Dondukov "near Serdika Street.