Pope Francis Arrived on Bulgarian Soil (Updated)

Pope Francis's plane landed at the government's VIP airport at about ten minutes before 10 am, a little earlier than scheduled. On the Bulgarian soil the pope was welcomed by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. There is a four-eye meeting scheduled between them.

While waiting for the plane to land, Prime Minister Borissov examined the so-called papamobal - the car that will be the head of the Roman Catholic Church in the center of our capital among citizens.

In Bulgaria are planned meetings of the Pope with PM Boyko Borisov, President Rumen Radev, Patriarch Neofit, representatives of civil society and the diplomatic corps, etc. On Tuesday, the pope will travel to northern Macedonia, the publication says.

"Messaggio" recalls that the pope's flight was AZ 4000 to Alitalia, a company that "accompanied" the Pope during his apostolic journeys across the border from the 1960s.

During his three-day trip, the pope will visit Sofia and Rakovski. The Holy Father will meet with representatives of the state power, the diplomatic corps and the denominations, and the citizens will be able to participate in a total of five events in the capital and Rakovski.



The motto of Pope Francis' visit is "Peace on Earth". This is the second visit of the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Bulgaria after the visit of Pope John Paul II in 2002.

At noon the Holy Father will pray before the icon of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius in the Alexander Nevsky monument. Pope Francis will also address his traditional Sunday address to the Catholics of Alexander Nevski Square, then head to Alexander Batenberg Square to pass through. In the late afternoon again, on this square, the Pope will take part in the Holy Mass.

On the second day of his apostolic journey, the Holy Father will visit the town of Rakovski and meet the Catholic community. In the evening Pope Francis will return to Sofia for the culmination of his visit - messages of peace with representatives of various denominations.



On Tuesday morning, the pope will leave our country and leave for Northern Macedonia.