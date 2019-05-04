5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday (Nov 13) off the east coast of northern Japan at 6.24am (Singapore time), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), quoted by channelnewsasia.com

The quake hit 294km southeast of the city of Kamaishi at a depth of 9.5km.

USGS had initally recorded a magnitude of 6.1, but later downgraded it to 5.8.

The intensity of the quake was deemed not strong enough to cause any damage on land, The Japanese Meteorological Agency said.



Tags: Earthquake, Japan, Japanese Meteorological Agency
