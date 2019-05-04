Bulgarians in Germany Will Vote For a European Parliament in 21 Cities

Bulgarian citizens in Germany will be able to vote in 13 additional sections during the election of members of the European Parliament from the Republic of Bulgaria on May 26th.

The Foreign Ministry has announced that they will complement the sections to our three diplomatic and consular representations in Germany and the five offices of our Honorary Consuls.

Thus, in the EP elections, our compatriots, who exercise in Germany their voting rights for MEPs from Bulgaria, will be able to do so in a total of 21 cities.

In Berlin the capital will be voted in the embassy building by entering the entrance of Leipziger Strasse 19. Our consular offices in Munich and Frankfurt am Main will open polling stations atWalhallastraße and Eckenheimer Landstraße 101 respectively.

In Hamburg, the Bulgarians can vote in the office of our Honorary Consul on "Alstertor" Street 15. In Darmstadt the section will be at the address of the Honorary Consulate of Hilbertstraße 3 and in Magdeburg at Heckstraße 9. Election sections will be in the honorary consulates of Bulgaria in Munster - "Bismarck-Allee" 1 (Chamber of Commerce) and Stuttgart - "Moraviecstraße" 11.



Separately, the Bulgarian state will organize the opening of polling stations in the cities of Aachen, Bremen, Dortmund, Dresden, Erfurt, Freiburg, Hannover, Karlsruhe, Cologne, Constance, Leipzig, Nuremberg and Regensburg.

Their addresses will be posted on the Embassy's website in Berlin and on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.