10% Increase in Military Wages From 2020

Minister Karakachanov congratulated the contingents for the Day of Courage, reported NOVA TV.

On the eve of the holiday and head of state Rumen Radev honored the merits of senior military men. The president reminded that citizens have high expectations for the army to preserve its authority and develop modern defense capabilities.

The Minister of Defense also congratulated the Bulgarian contingents for national holiday May 6. Karakachanov reminded that according to the plans of next year there will be a 10% increase in the wages of the military.

Our delegation travels to Washington on May 7 to negotiate the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft for the Bulgarian Army, Defense Minister Krassimir Karakachanov announced.

"Things are moving in the right direction. I will have the pace to be faster, but as I say - according to the possibilities. Compared to previous years, something significant is still being done, "said Karakachanov and expressed hope that our delegation will return with good news from the United States.