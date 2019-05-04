Compensations for Residents in Downtown Sofia due to the Pope's Visit

Those living in areas where traffic and parking are limited will be compensated by having the right to park free of charge in the blue and green areas until 7 May when the Pope's visit ends.

Because of the increased security measures in the center, the MoI and the NGO advised those wishing to see the pope and his papalmobile arrive at the events at least three hours earlier for the checks.

The Ministry of Interior advises not to use private cars and public transport. There will be no changes in his timetable. Only the night transport stops will be changed - they will be offset at the corner of the streets of Serdika and Paris.

Due to the visit of Pope Francis to Rakovski, on May 6 there will be a phased stop on the Trakia highway.