Bulgaria: President Radev Honors Bulgarian Soldiers with a Senior Officer Rank

On the eve of the Bravery Day and the Feast of the Bulgarian Army - May 6, the head of state Rumen Radev awarded three Bulgarian soldiers with a senior officer rank.

At an official ceremony, the president honored Brigadier General Ventsislav Mutafchijski with a senior officer rank General Major. He released Mittal Petev from the post of Navy Commander and appointed him as a military representative of the Head of Defense at the NATO Military Committee and the Military Committee of the European Union.

The head of state also awarded him a senior officer titled "viceadmiral". Rumen Radev also appointed Colonel Deyan Deshkov as commander of the 61st Mechanized Brigade. He also received a senior officer rank "Brigadier General". President Radev also gave a greetings to the military:

"Dear, gentlemen! I want to congratulate you once again with the new patches, the new appointments. To wish you a lot of health, strength, faith and energy in your highly responsible activity. "

The head of state has pointed out that the honored officers have high expectations of preserving the authority of the army.

