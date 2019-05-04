Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov Inspects the Repairs on the Trakia Highway
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov inspected the Thrakia motorway repairs, aiming to make sure that for the beginning of the summer season, June 1, the repairs will be finished.
"People are working with no breaks. I wanted to assure people that the repairs will end on June 1, for the season, "said the Prime Minister." I wanted to see people working under conditions - 70 meters above ground without rest on Saturday, "Borisov commented.
