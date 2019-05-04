Bulgarians in Germany will Vote for a European Parliament in 21 Cities

For the first time, Bulgarian citizens in Germany will be able to vote in 13 additional sections during the elections for Bulgarian representatives in the European Parliament on May 26th. The federal authorities have respected our country's desire to open more sections.

They will be revealed to our three diplomatic and consular representations in Germany and the five offices of our Honorary Consuls as well as a number of other cities. Thus, in the EP elections, our compatriots in Germany will be able to vote in a total of 21 cities.

In the capital Berlin will be voted in the embassy building. Election sections will also be opened at our consular offices in Munich and Frankfurt am Main. In Hamburg, Darmstadt and Magdeburg, Bulgarians will be able to vote in the offices of our Honorary Consuls. Election sections will also be held at the honorary consulates of Bulgaria in Munster and Stuttgart.

Separately, the Bulgarian state will organize the opening of polling stations in the cities of Aachen, Bremen, Dortmund, Dresden, Erfurt, Freiburg, Hannover, Karlsruhe, Cologne, Constance, Leipzig, Nuremberg and Regensburg. All polling stations will be open for voting between 7.00am and 8.00 pm on May 26 and their addresses will be promptly reported on the Embassy's website in Berlin and the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry. The Bulgarians, who will vote in Constance, should know that there will be no possibility to park cars to the city section.

So far, German federal authorities have made such exceptions for the 2014 and 2015 Bulgarian elections, in both cases allowing the opening of additional sections in nine cities.



Every Bulgarian citizen who has a current address in Germany can vote in the 21 cities listed as long as he has not exercised his right to vote the same day in Bulgaria, and vice versa - no one who has voted in Germany as a European Parliament Bulgarian can not vote again in Bulgaria.



Political activity by Bulgarian citizens in the Federal Republic of Germany is only allowed according to the prescriptions and within the limits of the current German legislation.