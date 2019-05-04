Bulgarian Delegation will Negotiate in Washington for F-16

Our delegation travels to Washington on May 7 to negotiate the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft for the Bulgarian Army, Defense Minister Krassimir Karakachanov announced.

The Delegation will be led by Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, and Air Force Commander Gen. Tsanko Stoykov and Air Force Specialists, as well as representatives of the Finance and Economy Ministries, will enter the delegation.



"The guidelines are very clear - to stick to the price fixed by the parliament, without reducing the capabilities of the airplanes we have to buy," said Minister Karakachanov.

He also explained that the Bulgarian delegation would have to raise the issue of contributions for new aircraft and insist that they should not be paid at once. "In a few equal installments, we want to do it so that we do not make it difficult for us all at once. You saw that the prime minister declared that the money we have and have been set aside, but it is better to spend it in several installments and not just because it would make it difficult for us to implement other projects or to support the existing equipment, "he argues. the Minister of Defense.



Krassimir Karakachanov raised the issue of industrial co-operation and announced that our country will propose to create a pilot training center in Dolna Mitropolia, which will also be related to the forthcoming restoration of the air force school there.

"Things are moving in the right direction. I will have the pace to be faster, but as I say - according to the possibilities. Compared to previous years, something significant is still being done, "said Karakachanov and expressed hope that our delegation will return with good news from the United States.