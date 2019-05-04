Investment Simulation will Bring Real Profits to Young People in Sofia

Training on Finance Management and Investment Trading, which will end with a simulation of participation on virtual exchange, which can bring real profits, will be held on 12 May in the Aula of Sofia University St. Clement Ohridski. This was announced by the international youth leadership organization AIESEC, which organizes the "Levcheto 2019" event.

Any young person who wants to expand their financial knowledge, practice their skills and establish relationships with companies in the field can participate in the free enrollment. There will be two stages - lecturing and practical.

The first participants will be acquainted with financial sector professionals who will share their experience of managing and increasing finance with them.

In the second phase of Levcheto, an investment simulation will be conducted, in which the participants will be able to apply the lessons learned in the financial markets, each participant will receive initial virtual capital to invest in shares, bonds, oil, gold and currency.

The three winners will divide the $ 1500 cash prize, provided by the main strategic partner of the Alaric Securities event.