Cold Weather in the Next Three Days in Bulgaria

During the weekend, a new cold Mediterranean cyclone, which is expected to rain and thunder activity in many places in the country, as well as strong gusts of wind in Eastern Bulgaria, will be developed, Nova TV reported. Daily temperatures on Saturday and Sunday remain high - over 20 degrees.

Early next week, the weather will be cool as a cold Arctic air mass will pass over the country. In the next 2-3 days, temperatures will drop dramatically in almost all of Western and Central Europe.

The cold will affect even a large part of the southernmost regions of the continent, including the Balkan Peninsula as early as the weekend. In Bulgaria on Monday, Tuesday, it will be cold and windy. It will rain and the snowfall will fall even below 1000 meters. And if on Sunday the daily temperatures are about 20 degrees, then on Tuesday they will fall to 10-12 degrees.