Bulgarian PM Borisov: Anyone from GERB who Succumbs to his Mentality will be Punished

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has assured in front of the Bulgarian National Television that all members of GERB, who have committed violations of the purchase of apartments and the construction of guest houses, will be held responsible.

"Anyone who has fallen into a situation like this, anyone who has not thought of their heads, has succumbed to their mentality, or has decided that everything is allowed, will incur the heaviest punishment and responsibility," the prime minister said, adding that resignation is "half the job".



"Everything will be done to reign justice and return the money," Borisov added.



He regretted that the scandals were causing serious damage to GERB, despite the great achievements of its involvement in power.

Borisov thanked the media for investigating the violations.



Asked whether he would resign, he said he would end his mandate and reject the allegations that his next goal was the presidency.



Borisov assured that after completing his mandate as prime minister, he would withdraw from the party.

He stressed that the day of forgiveness for his deputy Tsvetan Tsvetanov will be on 26 May - the day of the European elections - and he likened the scandal of Tsvetanov's apartment to "putting a tar in the copper honeycomb", assuring that he had made his conclusions.



"From a man of great authority, he erased everything good with what he did," he added.



On the occasion of relations with President Rumen Radev, Borisov commented that they both have differences, but on many issues they work together.

The Prime Minister also commented on the expected Volkswagen selection for investment in a new plant in Southeastern Europe, where Bulgaria, Serbia and Turkey are possible destinations. Within two weeks, the board of directors of the German carmaker will arrive from Germany to look at the possible terrain where it will eventually build its plant.



Borisov announced that on May 7, the Bulgarian delegation to negotiate the purchase of a new aviation aviation plane will leave for negotiations in the United States. If an agreement is reached on the price and on the request for 10% reinvestment in Bulgaria, a request for a change in the budget for the deposit of the first installment for the purchase will be submitted to the National Assembly.



The first sod of the gas interconnector with Greece is due to be made on 20 May in Kirkovo.

Within 2-3 years, northern Bulgaria will be completely changed, the prime minister said. Then the Hemus highway will be completed. By the end of the year it will reach Pleven and Lovech.



The prime minister said that the migratory threat faces Bulgaria "with full force", but that there is currently no migration pressure.



Borisov commented on the upcoming visit of Pope Francis as "a political sign of what we did".