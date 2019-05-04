Half of the Zoo Parks in Bulgaria have no Valid License

A check was started in the zoo in Haskovo after the death of two newborn lions. They died hours after their birth due to lack of care on the part of the staff. Against this background, the Ministry of Environment and Waters shows that half of the zoos in the country - 10 out of 20 - are without a valid license. 6 of them have the final right to receive one, one is being repaired, and three have to be closed, NOVA points out.



The zoo in Haskovo has no license since 2014 but has not stopped working. Soon the site expects its official document that it meets the minimum requirements for livestock breeding. At least for now, the death of newborn lions does not seem to stop the license.



Officially the zoo in Kyustendil has been closed for visitors since 2011. But it is not.



The ministry is working on changes to the law that prevent zoos from housing animals before they have a license.