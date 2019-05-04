More than 1,000 People have Died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo

More than 1,000 people have died in an epidemic of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Agency refers to a statement from the DR Congo Health Ministry. According to it, 1008 people died of the virus, and the reported cases of disease were 1529.

Information on the number of deaths was spread against the background of healthcare professionals' attempts to curb lethal disease while struggling with attacks aimed at clinics and staff in healthcare facilities.

The WHO said that the threats to the security of medics and clinics have become a major obstacle to fighting the eruption. There are a large number of armed groups in the eastern DRC, most of whom fight for the rich natural resources of the country.

Several treatment centers were burned down, and on 19 April, physician Richard Moosoko was killed by armed men.


Authorities and non-governmental organizations are confronted in the DR Congo with local populations, which is a distrust of health workers.

The current epidemic of Ebola in the east of DR Congo is the second largest in history. Ebola is an acute viral disease that causes fever and often leads to serious internal bleeding and death, DPA notes.

