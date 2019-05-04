Thе Bulgarian Military Equipment Is In Critical Condition and Endangers the Life of the Personnel
23% of the armoured vehicles (48% of which are tanks), 80% of the aviation equipment and 10% of the ships that are in service at the Bulgarian army are malfunctioning, learned BulgarianMilitary.com on the basis of the Report on the state of defence and armaments, which the Bulgarian Cabinet passed at its last regular meeting and submitted to parliament for approval.
The condition of the basic armaments and the technical equipment remains critical, despite the increased investment in maintenance and repair of major battle platforms. They are being operated with a number of constraints leading to a reduction of their combat effectiveness and to a risk to the health and life of the personnel, the report says.
