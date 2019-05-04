Military Bands Parade at National Palace of Culture Tonight to Mark Army Day
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On the eve of the Day of Saint George the Victorious, the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Army (6th of May), musicians from the representative military bands of the Bulgarian Army will perform in joint concerts on the occasion of the celebrations, reports BNT.
A parade of the military brass bands will be held on 3rd of May. Its start will be given at 20:00 in front of the National Palace of Culture.
Apart from famous Bulgarian marches, the military brass bands will also present popular works of other musical genres.
- » Thе Bulgarian Military Equipment Is In Critical Condition and Endangers the Life of the Personnel
- » Flypast will Mark Bulgarian Army Day
- » Bulgarian and Croatian Defense Ministers Agree to Update Bilateral Co-operation Agreement
- » The 38th Bulgarian Contingent of the NATO Leaves For the International Resolute Support Mission
- » Migration Pressure on Bulgarian Border with Greece Increases
- » Bulgaria Will Send the 38th contingent of the Armed Forces to Participate in NATO's Mission in Afghanistan "Resolute Support"