Military Bands Parade at National Palace of Culture Tonight to Mark Army Day

On the eve of the Day of Saint George the Victorious, the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Army (6th of May), musicians from the representative military bands of the Bulgarian Army will perform in joint concerts on the occasion of the celebrations, reports BNT.

A parade of the military brass bands will be held on 3rd of May. Its start will be given at 20:00 in front of the National Palace of Culture.

Apart from famous Bulgarian marches, the military brass bands will also present popular works of other musical genres.