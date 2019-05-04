Military Bands Parade at National Palace of Culture Tonight to Mark Army Day

Politics » DEFENSE | May 4, 2019, Saturday // 10:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Military Bands Parade at National Palace of Culture Tonight to Mark Army Day

On the eve of the Day of Saint George the Victorious, the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Army (6th of May), musicians from the representative military bands of the Bulgarian Army will perform in joint concerts on the occasion of the celebrations, reports BNT. 

A parade of the military brass bands will be held on 3rd of May. Its start will be given at 20:00 in front of the National Palace of Culture.

Apart from famous Bulgarian marches, the military brass bands will also present popular works of other musical genres.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria