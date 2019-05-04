Flypast will Mark Bulgarian Army Day

Politics » DEFENSE | May 4, 2019, Saturday // 10:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Flypast will Mark Bulgarian Army Day

Aircrafts and helicopters of the Bulgarian Air Forces perform training flights for the military parade, which will take place on 6th of May, the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Army, reports BNT. 

Various aircraft were involved in the first rehearsal in the air above the capital Sofia on 3rd of May, including Pilatus, Spartan transport aircraft, Cougar aircrafts and the helicopter MI-24. This helicopter will carry the national flag in the flypast.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria