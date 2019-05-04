Flypast will Mark Bulgarian Army Day

Aircrafts and helicopters of the Bulgarian Air Forces perform training flights for the military parade, which will take place on 6th of May, the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Army, reports BNT.

Various aircraft were involved in the first rehearsal in the air above the capital Sofia on 3rd of May, including Pilatus, Spartan transport aircraft, Cougar aircrafts and the helicopter MI-24. This helicopter will carry the national flag in the flypast.