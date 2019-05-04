Bulgarian Agriculture Minister: Several Cases of Bee Deaths Currently Investigated are Alarming

Several cases of bee deaths that we are currently investigating are alarming, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porodzanov told Nova TV.

Minister Porodzanov said in March he sent a circular to the agricultural offices that they should meet with beekeepers, grain producers and veterinary services and work together. "There are special regulations on when to spray, how to notify so as to prevent bee deaths. Such meetings were made. There are several cases of bee deaths that we are currently investigating, they are alarming," Porodzanov said. In his words, samples from the last incidents in Pleven and Burgas have already been sent to labs. “There was a case in the region of Vratsa. It was fully investigated and it was found that there was neither rapeseed nor wheat nearby that needed spraying. The other three bee yards were unaffected. From the information we gathered, it seems that the owner himself had treated his garden," Porodzanov explained. He pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food is active and open to beekeepers.