Municipal Authorities Issued Building Permits For Construction of 1 247 Residential Buildings For the First Quarter of 2019

In the first quarter of 2019, the municipal authorities issued building permits for construction of 1 247 residential buildings with 7 832 dwellings and 1 032 933 sq. m gross building area, of 28 administrative buildings/offices with 67 404 sq. m gross building area and 1 149 other buildings with 560 208 sq. m gross building area, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

As compared to the previous quarter the issued building permits for residential buildings decreased by 15.6%, the number of their dwellings - by 33.0% and the gross building area - by 29.1%. The number of issued building permits of administrative buildings and other buildings also shown a drop by 15.2% and 12.9% respectively, and their gross building area - by 70.0% and 28.3%.

As compared to the first quarter of 2018 the issued building permits for new residential buildings increased by 7.3%, their dwellings - by 25.4% and the gross building area - by 26.6%. The number of issued building permits of administrative buildings rose by 7.7% and their gross building area - by 103.6%. The issued building permits for other buildings also growth by 12.0%, but their gross building area fell by 12.2%.

The highest number of building permits for new residential buildings was issued in the following districts: Plovdiv - 220, Sofia (stolitsa) - 213, Varna - 107, Sofia - 107 and Burgas - 96. Most dwellings are to be built in the districts: Sofia (stolitsa) - 2 906, Plovdiv - 1 389, Burgas - 620, Kardzhali - 600 and Varna - 582

In the first quarter of 2019 began the construction of 871 residential buildings with 4 481 dwellings and 625 846 sq. m gross building area, of 17 administrative buildings/offices with 30 743 sq. m gross building area and of 644 other buildings with 573 305 sq. m gross building area.

As compared to the previous quarter the number of started residential buildings decreased by 6.8%, their dwellings - by 23.8% and their gross building area - by 17.4%. The number of started administrative buildings growth by 54.5% and their gross building area - by 216.4%. The started other buildings increased by 3.2%, while their gross building area fell by 2.2%.

As compared to the first quarter of 2018 the started new residential buildings rose by 20.5%, their dwellings - by 7.8% and their gross building area - by 31.4%. The number of started administrative buildings fell by 5.6%, but their gross building area growth by 35.9%. The started other buildings shown an increase by 37.9% and their gross building area - by 33.7%.

The construction of the highest number of new buildings were started in the following districts: Plovdiv - 153 residential buildings and 101 other buildings; Burgas - 107 residential buildings and 50 other buildings; Varna - 119 residential buildings and 22 other buildings; Sofia (stolitsa) - 110 residential buildings, 3 administrative buildings and 23 other buildings; Stara Zagora - 70 residential buildings, 3 administrative buildings and 53 other buildings.