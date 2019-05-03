57% of Bulgarians Approve the Visit of Pope Francis to Bulgaria

His Holiness Pope Francis welcomed the Bulgarian people two days before his visit to Bulgaria. The Holy Father commemorates the great work of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, and emphasizes on the forthcoming meeting with His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Neofit.

And here are the attitudes of people to the Holy Father. 60% of Bulgarians appreciate the visit of Pope Francis to Bulgaria, according to a ''Trend'' survey.

Almost so are those with a positive attitude towards his personality, only 8% are negative.

Two-thirds of Bulgarians found out about the Pope's visit to Bulgaria, but only 31% of Bulgarians indicated they would follow his visit. The youngest are also the most uninterested.

In the context of the great event, the sociological agency asked the Bulgarians whether they accept the spiritual factions as the deputies of God on earth. 32% or just under one million and 800 thousand accept this view, while 41% are in the opposite opinion.