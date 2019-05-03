Energy Expert: Bulgaria Can Import Gas From the US at a Bargain Price, But Not Now

Hristo Kazadjiev predicts gas price growth in the coming months, reported NOVA TV.





"Bulgaria can import gas from the US at a bargain price and minimize transport costs for the raw material." This is the energy expert Hristo Kazandzhiev in an interview with Darik. He predicts a rise in gas prices in the coming months, DarikNews reports.



However, gas supplies from the United States can not be implemented at the moment because the necessary gas transmission infrastructure is not built. Hristo Kazandzhiev commented on Bulgaria's intention to negotiate gas supply from the United States.



The price of gas on the international markets will slightly increase thinks Hristo Kazandzhiev. He believes that the state-owned Bulgargaz will take measures to keep the price of the fuel up to the beginning of the autumn