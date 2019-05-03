EU Summit will Discuss candidatures for the Head of the European Commission at the End of May

May 3, 2019, Friday
EU leaders are likely to meet at a summit in Brussels on May 28 - two days after the European Parliament elections to discuss candidacies for the next European Commission President - the executive body of the Union over the next 5 years. This was reported on Friday by officials quoted by Reuters.

This meeting, similar to what has been going on since the previous 2014 European elections, will give national leaders the chance to discuss their preference as to who succeeds Jean-Claude Juncker at the head of the commission, three high-ranking EU officials told Reuters.

The European Parliament, which will meet on July 2 after the elections from May 23 to May 26, urges the European Council, including national leaders, to nominate a heir to Juncker among the leading candidates of the victorious parties. Many national leaders, however, are not willing to accept this so-called. " Spitzenkandidat  process".

Council President Donald Tusk is expected to announce the plans for a special summit of the Euroleague summit in the Romanian city of Sibiu on Thursday. Chief of the European Commission should be nominated at a summit in Brussels on 20-21 June. The nomination is then to be endorsed by the European Parliament.

