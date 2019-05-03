Movement on Trakia Motorway Will be Stopped on May 6 Due to the Visit of Pope Francis

The limitation is in connection with the visit of Pope Francis to Rakovski, reported NOVA TV.



On May 6 (Monday) at short intervals before noon and in the afternoon the traffic on Trakia Highway in the 119th to 165th km will be stopped. The restriction is in connection with the visit of Pope Francis to Rakovski, the press agency of the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.

The route in the direction of Burgas is from the Plovdiv-West road junction at 119 km of Trakia Motorway along I-8 to Popovitsa village, then on road II-66 Popovitsa - Chirpan to road junction "Plodovitovo "At 165 km of Trakia Motorway, and back for the travelers to Sofia.