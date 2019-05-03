Romanian President Klaus Johanias: Democracy is Not in Danger in the EU

Romanian President Klaus Johanias said at the Florence conference "The State of the Union" that democracy is not in danger in the European Union but is under pressure, and those who believe in Europe must have more courage because the EU faces different problems such as Brexit, immigration and unemployment.''



He pointed out that, in order to restore optimism at European level, the source of the problems must be reached.

Johanias added that more needs to be said about solutions and resolved problems and less about crises at European level.



With regard to Brexit, the Romanian president said that EU citizens should be convinced that their vote counts.



"What we have to learn from Brexit is that we have to assure EU citizens that they matter, people want to make sense today to feel their vote counts ... (...) we need to give European citizens the right to vote for important positions in the EU, "said Johanias.



He also stressed that politicians should not blame Brussels for everything.





The head of state also said EU enlargement policy is progressing for the Union, but more effective integration of new members is needed.



The Romanian president participates as an honorary guest at the "State of the Union" conference in Florence. He is expected later today to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.