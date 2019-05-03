Pope Francis Sends Greetings to Bulgarian People Ahead of his Visit to the Country (Video)
His Holiness Pope Francis has sent his greetings to the Bulgarian people two days before his visit to the country, the government press officesaid. In his video message, Pope Francis recalled the mission of the Saintly Brothers Cyril and Methodius, saying “Your land is the homeland of witnesses of faith, from the time when the Saintly Brothers Cyril and Methodius sowed the Gospel there: it was a fruitful sowing, which has brought abundant fruit even in the difficult times of the last century.”
In his video message Pope Francis stressed that his apostolic journey to Bulgaria will be under the motto Peace on Earth in memory of Pope St. John XXIII and his historic Encyclical: Pacem in terries. Angelo Roncalli, the so-called Bulgarian Pope, spent almost ten years in Sofia as Apostolic Delegate and created “a bond of esteem and affection” with the Bulgarian people, which continue to this day, Pope Francis said in his address.
