Prices for Phone Calls in the EU Fall as of May 15
From May 15, retail prices for mobile and fixed calls from one country to another in the European Union should not exceed 19 cents per minute, the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC) recalls for the new Euro-regulations. The highest price for SMS within the EU will be 6 euro cents per message.
The new regulation will result in lower prices for international calls and short text messages for Bulgarian subscribers. The maximum prices in Bulgarian levs with VAT should not exceed BGN 0.445 per minute for calls and BGN 0.14 per message, the CRC said.
The new, lower prices will apply to consumers - individuals.
