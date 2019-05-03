Bus with Children Caught on Fire on the Hemus Highway

An incident involving a bus carrying children has taken place on the Hemus highway, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced. There are no injured people.

A report at the a 35 km of incident on the Hemus highway in the area between the Vitinia and Topli Dol tunnels in the direction of Varna was received at 10.05 am this morning. According to the initial data, the bus driver, traveling to Etropole and carrying 59 passengers - mostly children from a music school in Sofia, started to smoke.

The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled off the road and the passengers were taken to a safe place.

On-site are teams of fire and Road Police. A timely organization was established and the passengers will be transported by another bus from Botevgrad.