The 38th Bulgarian Contingent of the NATO Leaves For the International Resolute Support Mission

Deputy Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov and Deputy Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Dimitar Iliev will take part in today’s send-off ceremony of the 38th contingent of the Armed Forces that will participate in NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

The contingent consists of up to 160 servicemen. It includes a national element, a security team, a team of advisers and staff officers at the headquarters of the NATO mission. The national commander of the contingent is Colonel Ivan Ivanov from the Logistics Directorate at the Ministry of Defence. In 2014, Colonel Ivanov participated in the European Union Operation Althea in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and in 2016 he took part in the NATO mission in Afghanistan. Assistant national commander of the contingent is Colonel Valeri Dimitrov from the Operations and Training Directorate.