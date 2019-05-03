The 38th Bulgarian Contingent of the NATO Leaves For the International Resolute Support Mission

Politics » DEFENSE | May 3, 2019, Friday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The 38th Bulgarian Contingent of the NATO Leaves For the International Resolute Support Mission

Deputy Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov and Deputy Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Dimitar Iliev will take part in today’s send-off ceremony of the 38th contingent of the Armed Forces that will participate in NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

The contingent consists of up to 160 servicemen. It includes a national element, a security team, a team of advisers and staff officers at the headquarters of the NATO mission. The national commander of the contingent is Colonel Ivan Ivanov from the Logistics Directorate at the Ministry of Defence. In 2014, Colonel Ivanov participated in the European Union Operation Althea in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and in 2016 he took part in the NATO mission in Afghanistan. Assistant national commander of the contingent is Colonel Valeri Dimitrov from the Operations and Training Directorate.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria