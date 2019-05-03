Migration Pressure on Bulgarian Border with Greece Increases

Politics » DEFENSE | May 3, 2019, Friday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Migration Pressure on Bulgarian Border with Greece Increases

Migrants' attempts to illegally enter Bulgaria across the border with Greece increased in 2018 and the trend continued, an official said here on Thursday, reports Xinhua

In 2018, 4,662 migrants have tried to illegally enter Bulgaria from Greece, which was approximately a six-fold increase compared to 2017, Svetlan Kichikov, chief of Bulgaria's border police, said at a roundtable discussion on the protection of the European Union borders.

Since the beginning of this year, there has been a steady increase in attempts to illegally cross the Bulgarian-Greek border, Kichikov said, adding that in the first quarter of 2019 the number stood at 305, up 78 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, attempts to illegally enter Bulgaria from Turkey last year declined by 23 percent compared with 2017 to 5,311, Kichikov said. From January to March 2019, the attempts numbered 370, down by 23 percent year-on-year, he said.

"Bulgaria is a transit country and a final destination for illegal migration. The country is located on the Eastern Mediterranean route and the threat of migratory pressure is conditioned by the situation in Greece and Turkey," Kichikov also said.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria