Migration Pressure on Bulgarian Border with Greece Increases
Migrants' attempts to illegally enter Bulgaria across the border with Greece increased in 2018 and the trend continued, an official said here on Thursday, reports Xinhua.
In 2018, 4,662 migrants have tried to illegally enter Bulgaria from Greece, which was approximately a six-fold increase compared to 2017, Svetlan Kichikov, chief of Bulgaria's border police, said at a roundtable discussion on the protection of the European Union borders.
Since the beginning of this year, there has been a steady increase in attempts to illegally cross the Bulgarian-Greek border, Kichikov said, adding that in the first quarter of 2019 the number stood at 305, up 78 percent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, attempts to illegally enter Bulgaria from Turkey last year declined by 23 percent compared with 2017 to 5,311, Kichikov said. From January to March 2019, the attempts numbered 370, down by 23 percent year-on-year, he said.
"Bulgaria is a transit country and a final destination for illegal migration. The country is located on the Eastern Mediterranean route and the threat of migratory pressure is conditioned by the situation in Greece and Turkey," Kichikov also said.
- » The 38th Bulgarian Contingent of the NATO Leaves For the International Resolute Support Mission
- » Bulgaria Will Send the 38th contingent of the Armed Forces to Participate in NATO's Mission in Afghanistan "Resolute Support"
- » In 2018, Military Spending in the World Has Reached its Highest Level in Three Decades According to SIPRI's Yearbook
- » The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence Opens the Bids for a Multi-patrol Vessel
- » Fincantieri, Two Others Bid in Bulgarian Patrol Ship Tender
- » By the End of 2018, the Military Troops Arrived in the Bulgaria Army were More than those who Left