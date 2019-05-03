How will Change the Movement of Vehicles in Sofia for the Visit of Pope Francis?

The movement on the Tsar Osvoboditel boulevard in the Rakovska district to Nezavisimost Square and Oborishte Street between Rakovska and August 11 is forbidden, the Sofia Municipality reports.

There will be no night-time lines in public transport. The ban applies from May 3 to May 6 inclusive. The reason is the visit of Pope Francis to Sofia, which begins on Sunday.

It is also forbidden to park on "Knyaz Alexander 1" square, and around "Alexander Nevski" in the part behind "St. Sofia". In the coming days, parking will be restricted in other parts of the center.

Those living in restricted areas who have vignette stickers for a "blue zone" will be able to park in neighboring sub-areas, the Urban Mobility Center says.

