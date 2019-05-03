Weak Earthquake was Recorded near Sofia
Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 3, 2019, Friday // 10:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A low magnitude earthquake of 2.6 at the Richter scale was registered at 16.08 hours, according to the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
The trench was 16.6 km deep.
Its epicenter was 22 km from Sofia, between the villages of Zheleznitsa and Plana.
- » Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 22°C and 27°C
- » Snow in May Surprised Drivers in Smolyan Area
- » Cloudy Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 18°C and 23°C
- » Tornado in Romania Injured 12 People and Overturned a Bus
- » Mild Earthquake Recorded near Varna
- » Warning of Strong Winds in Northern Bulgaria