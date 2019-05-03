Weak Earthquake was Recorded near Sofia

A low magnitude earthquake of 2.6 at the Richter scale was registered at 16.08 hours, according to the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The trench was 16.6 km deep.

Its epicenter was 22 km from Sofia, between the villages of Zheleznitsa and Plana.

