Synergon Buys "V-Gas Bulgaria"

Bulgarian Synergon Holding has been authorized by the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) for the acquisition of "V-GAS Bulgaria", the announcement of the company to the stock exchange. The Commission's decision has not yet been published.

"V-Gas" has been on the gas market since 1998, selling liquefied gas under the Vitogaz brand and since 2013 as "V-Gas Bulgaria". Its main activity is the sale of propane-butane gas in bottles of 10 and 20 kg. for industrial and household needs, it is clear from its website.

The company has its own base near Plovdiv and uses storage facilities in Sofia, Rousse, Dobrich and Burgas. These facilities are equipped with a car and railway station for unloading. The company employs about 70 people.

The transaction value is not mentioned.

Synergon Holding, traded on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, holds a majority stake in more than 20 companies, among which Toplivo, Lakprom and others are more popular. The company owns assets of over BGN 180 million.