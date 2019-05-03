Bulgaria’s Election Commission Presented the Ballot Paper for the EP Elections

On May 2, Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission presented the ballot paper for the European Parliament elections. It has two columns, reports BNT.

The first column (from 1 to 27) presents the order of parties, coalitions and independent candidates, as determined by the draw held by the CEC. The last, 28th box is for the "I do not support anyone" option, which was introduced in 2016.

The second column is for preferences. They are in circles. For the first time, the numbers are 101 to 117, with the aim of not repeating the so-called 15/15 phenomenon of previous elections.

Voter will mark their choice on the ballot paper with X or V.